Harish Rao slams CM for politicising crisis

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader T Harish Rao on Monday strongly criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accusing him of acting irresponsibly and neglecting his duties during a critical time for the state.

“It is deeply disheartening to see the Chief Minister lower the dignity of his office by turning even a crisis into a political opportunity. At a time when the people of Telangana need reassurance and strong leadership, the CM is once again indulging in empty rhetoric instead of taking decisive action.

People are growing increasingly frustrated with Revanth Reddy’s tone and attitude. He has once again proven himself to be a 'Cheap Minister', not a 'Chief Minister',” said Harish Rao.