- Recover property tax worth hundreds of crores of rupees in BBMP limits: AAP
- Death toll from floods in Yemen's Hodeidah province rises to 95
- 1,500 additional buses to be operated by KSRTC during Gowri-Ganesha Festival
- Centre urges state govts to include marginalised workers under PM housing scheme
- Revolutionary automated building plan approval for BBMP limits says Dy CM D K Shivakumar
- Pawan Kalyan has a heart that loves intensely: Konidela Nagababu
- 45pc Indian organisations have partially or fully implemented GenAI in HR: Report
- Philippines: Death toll in flood-related accidents rises to 14
- Sonam Kapoor excited to face camera again post her pregnancy
- Elon Musk Confirms X TV App Beta Version Launch: All Details
Harish Rao slams CM for politicising crisis
Hyderabad: BRS senior leader T Harish Rao on Monday strongly criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accusing him of acting irresponsibly and neglecting his duties during a critical time for the state.
“It is deeply disheartening to see the Chief Minister lower the dignity of his office by turning even a crisis into a political opportunity. At a time when the people of Telangana need reassurance and strong leadership, the CM is once again indulging in empty rhetoric instead of taking decisive action.
People are growing increasingly frustrated with Revanth Reddy’s tone and attitude. He has once again proven himself to be a 'Cheap Minister', not a 'Chief Minister',” said Harish Rao.
