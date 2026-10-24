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Harish Rao slams CM Revanth over water crisis

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BRSLP Deputy Leader T Harish Rao sharply criticized Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over the state's drought management, labeling it a man-made crisis caused by government incompetence.

BRSLP Deputy Leader T Harish Rao
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BRSLP Deputy Leader T Harish Rao

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Hyderabad: BRSLP Deputy Leader T Harish Rao said on Friday that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be remembered as the Chief Minister who threw up his hands the moment drought arrived. Hitting back at the Chief Minister over recent remarks, T Harish Rao emphasized that a ruler’s responsibility is to reassure citizens rather than create panic. He stated that warning the state about potential drinking water shortages did not constitute effective governance.

Questioning administrative claims regarding global weather phenomena, T Harish Rao asked why neighbouring Andhra Pradesh was not experiencing drought under similar conditions, pointing out that reservoirs there remained filled while Telangana reservoirs were empty.

He described forming a cabinet sub-committee as a wasteful exercise, adding that attacking K Chandrashekar Rao or making personal jokes would not increase water levels in irrigation projects or resolve the ongoing power crisis. The BRSLP deputy leader demanded that the state government immediately release a white paper detailing water storage levels in every project, drinking water requirements, the current irrigation situation, and funds allocated for drought relief measures. Criticising the current administration’s leadership, T Harish Rao remarked that placing power in incompetent hands had damaged established systems. He reiterated that the prevailing crisis was not created by nature, but was a man-made drought caused entirely by the incompetence of the Congress government.

Questioning the government’s approach toward public communication, T Harish Rao asked why ministers were frightening farmers and citizens instead of providing reassurance during difficult times. He questioned whether a leader should simply declare that drought was approaching without offering solutions, or if someone assumed the Chief Minister’s office merely to inform the public that basic drinking water might become unavailable across the state.

K Chandrashekar
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K Chandrashekar

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K Chandrashekar is an experienced content creator/journalist specialising in political and general reporting. With over two decades of writing expertise, he handles or contributes towards political, health and transport sectors. Chandrashekar has completed his post-graduation from SD Signodia College/ Osmania University (with a specialization in Commerce). When not immersed in writing, he/she can be found spending time listening to music. Chandrashekar is an accomplished writer with a passion for writing articles. With over 20 years of experience, he has honed her/his craft in various genres, including entertainment or crime or education. Chandrashekar's diverse family history and embracing cultures have enriched her/his writing with unique perspectives

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T Harish RaoRevanth ReddyTelangana Drought CrisisBRSLP PoliticsWhite Paper Demand
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