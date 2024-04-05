HCA faces power supply woes ahead of SRH vs CSK IPL match at Uppal Stadium

Hyderabad : The electricity department gave a shocer to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) after it reportedly cut the power in Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad citing the reason that the management has not been paying current bills for the past few months. As a result, the authorities stopped the power supply to the Uppal stadium.

The match between Hyderabad and Chennai will be played at Uppal Stadium on Friday. While the two teams were practicing, the power supply was stopped. The electricity authorities cut the power before the crucial match due to non-payment of bills. Officials of the electricity department said that the stadium management had used Rs.1.67 crore of electricity and the bills were to be paid.



It said that despite several notices to clear the pending bills, the HCA did not pay attention. It also said that the electricity supply was stopped due to non-response to their notices. Apart from the power cut, a case of power theft has also been registered against the Uppal Stadium organizers. Habsiguda electricity officials revealed that they had sent notices fifteen days ago that they had used electricity without paying the bills. At present, power is being supplied at Uppal Stadium with the help of a generator.

