Health dept monitoring situation after outbreak of new virus in China
Hyderabad: The Health Department is monitoring the situation after an outbreak of a new virus, Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China. It is waiting for instructions from the Government of India.
Director of Public Health Dr Ravinder Nayak said on Friday that the State was on alert. The Centre has written to the World Health Organisation (WHO) regarding the protocols to be followed. Once there are Central directions, the State would take appropriate actions. He said official machinery was prepared and on alert.
The spread of the new virus causing respiratory problems raised fears of another Covid scare in the world. Experts, however, say there was no need for panic. Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Atul Goel said there was nothing to be alarmed about. The Metapneumovirus was like any other respiratory virus that causes the common cold; in very old and young people, it could cause flu-like symptoms.