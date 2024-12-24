Health Min Damodar Raja Narsimha holds meet to improve infra in govt hosps

Hyderabad: Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha on Monday directed the HoDs of various departments of the Medical Department to take steps to ensure that infrastructure was created in all government hospitals as per the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) along with the recruitment of equipment and staff.

The Minister had a high-level review meeting with the HoDs of the Medical Department on strengthening infrastructure, HR, and equipment in government hospitals at the meeting hall of the Rajiv Aarogyasri Healthcare Trust office in Hyderabad. The Minister directed the officials to submit a report on the HR and recruitment of lab technicians required for full utilisation of the equipment in government hospitals. He directed the officials to focus on the maintenance of hospitals along with equipment repairs.

The Minister discussed at length every issue in all departments of the Medical, Health, and Family Welfare Departments. Family Welfare Commissioner RV Karnan, Director of Medical Education Dr Vani, Director of Medical Health Dr Ravinder Kumar, and State Medical Policy Council Commissioner Dr Ajay Kumar participated in this review meeting.