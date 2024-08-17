Health Min instructs officials to ensure medical staff safety

Hyderabad: Expressing solidarity with the protesting doctors and nurses across the country over the female doctor’s rape-murder in Kolkata, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha on Friday directed authorities to take measures for the safety of doctors, nurses, and department staff so that such incidents do not recur.

He discussed the safety of doctors, nurses, and medical staff who are providing services in all government hospitals across the State with senior department officials. The minister demanded strict action against the accused at RG Kar Medical Hospital, Kolkata. He said the CBI should speed up the case. A fast-track court should be set up, and steps should be taken to ensure the culprit is severely punished.

Rajanarsimha asked the principals of Osmania and Gandhi Medical College, the superintendents of both hospitals, to provide security to nursing and medical staff.

He wanted strict action against those who attack doctors and nurses. “Already in the government's Clinical Establishment Act, we have incorporated aspects related to the safety and care of doctors, nurses, and medical staff,” Rajanarsimha stated.

He said the SHE teams were already working strictly for the protection and safety of women. After the Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association’s appeal, he revealed the government was committed to the safety of women doctors at work stations. He said strict security measures were taken in all government hospitals after the Kolkata rape-murder case.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry issued a circular stating that the head of the institution would be responsible for reporting the incident and registering an FIR within six hours of any attack.