Health Minister inspects super specialty hospital works

Hyderabad: Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha examined the construction works of the super specialty hospital with a capacity of 1,225 beds at Mahabubnagar district centre on Sunday.

Rajanarsimha reviewed the construction works of Super Specialty Hospital and all the departments. The hospital construction plan map was examined, and the minister made several suggestions to the engineering team.

The officials were directed to complete the construction work expeditiously by December this year and take steps to open the hospital. The minister said that the State government was working with the aim of providing better and more quality medical care to the common man. Teaching hospitals were being strengthened to provide better medical education in the State. He said that the government had decided to give priority to the creation of infrastructure.

The minister said as many as 600 people would get jobs in the new hospital, including doctors, specialty doctors, nursing stop-outsourcing, contract basic, and sanitation staff. The government wants to provide better medical care with high standards.