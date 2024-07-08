  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Health Minister inspects super specialty hospital works

Health Minister inspects super specialty hospital works
x
Highlights

Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha examined the construction works of the super specialty hospital with a capacity of 1,225 beds at Mahabubnagar district centre on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha examined the construction works of the super specialty hospital with a capacity of 1,225 beds at Mahabubnagar district centre on Sunday.

Rajanarsimha reviewed the construction works of Super Specialty Hospital and all the departments. The hospital construction plan map was examined, and the minister made several suggestions to the engineering team.

The officials were directed to complete the construction work expeditiously by December this year and take steps to open the hospital. The minister said that the State government was working with the aim of providing better and more quality medical care to the common man. Teaching hospitals were being strengthened to provide better medical education in the State. He said that the government had decided to give priority to the creation of infrastructure.

The minister said as many as 600 people would get jobs in the new hospital, including doctors, specialty doctors, nursing stop-outsourcing, contract basic, and sanitation staff. The government wants to provide better medical care with high standards.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X