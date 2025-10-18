Health Minister pushes statewide drive against drug menace

Stating that the government had set a goal to completely curb drug addiction in Telangana, Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha on Friday called upon the people to cooperate in eradicating drug menace in the state.

The Minister said that this goal could be achieved only with the participation of all sections of the society. The minister suggested that the police and health departments should work in coordination in the fight against drug abuse.

The minister held a review with senior officials of both departments at the Secretariat on Friday.

Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TANB) Director Sandeep Sandilya briefed the minister about the steps taken to eradicate drugs in the state. He said that people addicted to drugs were identified and presented before the magistrate, after which they were shifted to de-addiction centers and treated. He said that they were taking the help of the health department in identifying drug addicts.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that achieving the goal of drug eradication in the state would not be possible with the government alone and advised the officials to involve all sections of the society in this fight.

He said that parents and teachers should take precautions so that children do not get addicted to drugs. He said that every parent and teacher should be aware of the behavioural changes that occur in those who take drugs.

The Minister suggested that a widespread campaign should be conducted in this regard. He said people should be made aware of the harms caused by drugs and that regular programs should be organised in schools, colleges and hospitals.

The Minister suggested that the Health Secretary should organize widespread awareness campaigns in villages and towns through field health workers. The Minister suggested that anti-narcotics wings should be set up in all educational institutions.

The Minister revealed on this occasion that the necessary de-addiction centers were being strengthened to get rid of drug use. He said that de-addiction wards have been set up in all teaching hospitals across the state. He said that a de-addiction centre with state-of-the-art facilities will be made available at the Institute of Mental Health in Erragadda soon and he is ready to set up more centres as needed.

Asking the parents to bring children addicted to drugs to de-addiction centres, the minister said that they will be provided with counseling and treatment completely free of cost.