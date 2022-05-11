Health sector to notify 13,000 jobs soon: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday stated that the State government in the near future will notify 13,000 jobs in the health department.

Harish Rao launched the T-Diagnostics mini-hub and the T-Diagnostic mobile app at Narsingi

Addressing the gathering there, Harish Rao said massive efforts are on to augment medical infrastructure at every level in Telangana.

Harish Rao said that a 2,000 bed facility will be established at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), in addition to the 200-bed Mother and Child Health (MCH) centre at Gandhi Hospital and NIMS.



In the last few years, we have established 350 Basthi Dawakhanas, which are providing a wide range of health care services to the urban poor at the local level," he informed.

He added that each Basthi Dawakhana in Hyderabad is offering 57 diagnostic services to patients, which will be enhanced to 134 diagnostic services in the coming months.

He further added that with the launch of 10 more mini-hubs, we have so far launched 20 radiology labs that provide free digital X-ray, 2D-Echo, Ultrasound and ECG services to patients.

All efforts are underway to ensure organ transplantation surgeries are taken-up in Government tertiary hospitals, he said adding that high-end surgeries like joint and knee replacements surgeries have already started in Gandhi Hospital, Osmania General Hospital and in district teaching hospitals.

Education Minister, Sabitha Indra Reddy, MP Ranjit Reddy, MLC, Patnam Mahender Reddy, MLA, Prakash Goud and other senior health officials were present at the launch of the T-diagnostic mini-hub at Narsingi. Overall, 10 T-Diagnostic mini-hubs were launched in Hyderabad on Wednesday.