Healthcare excellence expands in Kondapur

Hyderabad’s healthcare map grows stronger as Sri Manju Group of Hospitals unveiled its third branch in Kondapur’s Raghavendra Colony. The facility was inaugurated by Arekapudi Gandhi alongside the founding team.

Equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure, the hospital blends compassionate care with advanced technology, offering multi-speciality and super-speciality services—from General Medicine to Neurology, Gastroenterology, and advanced Endoscopy.

A 96-slice CT scan, Level-3 NICU, Laminar OTs, 24×7 emergency care, and preventive corporate health packages ensure comprehensive treatment. With patient-first values and modern precision, the new centre promises accessible, world-class care for the community.