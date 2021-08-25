Heavens won't fall even if TRS loses Huzurabad: KTR

Hyderabad: The TRS executive did not even mention the word Huzurabad since the constituency has been a TRS fortress since 2001 even before the entry of Eatala Rajender into the party and they are sure that the people would bless the party again in the ensuing bypoll.

Even if the party loses the seat, the government will not fall and if the BJP wins, there will be no change at the Centre, according to TRS working president K T Rama Rao.

Briefing the media after the executive meeting of the party, KTR said once the notification was issued for the bypoll, the executive would meet and work out party strategy for the bypoll.

He said KCR would perform bhoomi puja for the TRS building on September 2 in New Delhi. Party MPs, MLAs and executive members would participate in the event.

On the same day, party would start formation of village committees and the process would be completed by the end of September. Similarly, all mandal, town, ward, municipal and district committees would also be formed soon. The party will also celebrate the completion of two decades in a grand manner.

The TRS working president said party president K Chandrashekar Rao gave a discourse on the Dalit Bandhu scheme and its importance and asked them to counter the criticism of Opposition leaders.

He said this was an extension of Dalit Chaitanya Jyoti which KCR started from Siddipet 21 years back. He called upon the Opposition parties to give suggestions to make the scheme a success.

Responding to the demand of BC Bandhu, KTR said, "Those people who ruled for 75 years and could not provide basic needs like drinking water, power but are now talking whatever they like and the TRS does not feel that there was need to react.

The BJP is in power in 20 states and the Congress in five, let them bring BC Bandhu in those states before making a demand here," he said.