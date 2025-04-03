Heavy Rainfall Recorded in Multiple Areas of Hyderabad

Hyderabad witnessed heavy rainfall in several parts of the city, with significant precipitation recorded in multiple localities. The downpour resulted in considerable water accumulation in low-lying areas, affecting traffic and daily activities.

According to official data, Himayatnagar received the highest rainfall at 9.1 cm, followed closely by Charminar with 9 cm. Other areas experiencing substantial rainfall include Saroor Nagar (8.9 cm), Nampally (8.8 cm), Musheerabad (8.7 cm), and Amberpet (8.5 cm). Additionally, Bandlaguda recorded 8.1 cm of rainfall, while Charminar and Shaikpet registered 8.3 cm and 8 cm, respectively.

Further reports indicate that Balanagar received 7.7 cm of rainfall, Marredpally saw 7.6 cm, and another section of Amberpet recorded 7.4 cm. The intense showers led to waterlogging in several areas, disrupting normal life and creating challenges for commuters.

Authorities have advised residents to stay cautious and avoid venturing into waterlogged zones. The weather department continues to monitor the situation and has urged the public to stay updated with forecasts for further developments.