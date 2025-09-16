Live
- 'I enjoy batting with her more than she enjoys batting with me', says Pratika Rawal on her partnerships with Mandhana
- Teachers play a key role in preventing crimes against children in the society: District Collector Adarsh Surabhi
- Lakshmi Manchu Slams Double Standards After Being Asked About Dressing Style at 47
- Textile and apparel parks to be set up in UP in the name of Sant Kabir: CM Yogi
- Google lays off over 200 AI contractors: Report
- AFCAT 2 Result 2025 Released – Check Indian Air Force AFCAT Result Online
- Breaking News: RMC Mining (Teaching You How to Use XRP) The Fastest Way to Mine Cryptocurrency (Earn $9999 a Day)
- 'Rift' in Cong shows Rahul Gandhi's 'Sangathan Srijan' failed: MP Minister Sarang
- MLA Yennam Launches Key Development Works Across Mahabubnagar
- GST rejig a major push towards advancing India’s climate goals: Centre
Heavy Rains & Thunderstorms to Lash Hyderabad, Medchal, and Surrounding Districts
Highlights
IMD warns of heavy rains and intense thunderstorms in Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Sircilla, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Jagitial, Peddapalli, and Hyderabad. Stay updated on Telangana weather.
Telangana Weatherman X account took to X to share the rain alert. According to the post. dark clouds gathered over Telangana. Heavy rain and thunderstorms were already lashing Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Sircilla, Kamareddy, and Karimnagar. In the next two hours, the downpour would spread to Jagitial, Peddapalli, and Medchal.
In Hyderabad, the sky slowly turned grey. By evening, the northern parts near Medchal were set to receive rain. As night fell, the city braced for intense showers.
Next Story