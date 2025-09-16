  • Menu
Heavy Rains & Thunderstorms to Lash Hyderabad, Medchal, and Surrounding Districts

IMD warns of heavy rains and intense thunderstorms in Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Sircilla, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Jagitial, Peddapalli, and Hyderabad. Stay updated on Telangana weather.

Telangana Weatherman X account took to X to share the rain alert. According to the post. dark clouds gathered over Telangana. Heavy rain and thunderstorms were already lashing Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Sircilla, Kamareddy, and Karimnagar. In the next two hours, the downpour would spread to Jagitial, Peddapalli, and Medchal.

In Hyderabad, the sky slowly turned grey. By evening, the northern parts near Medchal were set to receive rain. As night fell, the city braced for intense showers.

