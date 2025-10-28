Live
Heavy Rains to Lash Hyderabad and Telangana Districts Tonight
Heavy rain expected in Hyderabad between 6:30 PM and 7:30 PM. Downpours to cover Kukatpally, Miyapur, Alwal, and nearby areas.
Heavy rain is expected in Hyderabad between 6:30 PM and 7:30 PM, as per Telangana Weatherman.
It will start in Kukatpally, Miyapur, Nizampet, Alwal, and Kapra, and will also spread to the whole city.
People should stay safe and avoid travel if possible.
Rain will also lash areas like Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Suryapet, Khammam, and Kothagudem in the next few hours.
Stay alert and watch weather updates.
HyderabadRains ALERT 2 ⚠️🌧️— Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) October 28, 2025
Next round of MODERATE - HEAVY DOWNPOURS to start in Qutbullapur, Gajularamaram, Kukatpally, Miyapur, Nizampet, Alwal, Kapra to further cover entire city during 6.30pm to 7.30pm. STAY ALERT ⚠️
DISTRICTS ALERT - Next 2hrs ⚠️🌧️— Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) October 28, 2025
Scattered INTENSE DOWNPOURS to continue in Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak to further cover Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Suryapet, Khammam, Bhadradri - Kothagudem