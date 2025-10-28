  • Menu
Heavy Rains to Lash Hyderabad and Telangana Districts Tonight

Heavy rain is expected in Hyderabad between 6:30 PM and 7:30 PM, as per Telangana Weatherman.

It will start in Kukatpally, Miyapur, Nizampet, Alwal, and Kapra, and will also spread to the whole city.

People should stay safe and avoid travel if possible.

Rain will also lash areas like Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Suryapet, Khammam, and Kothagudem in the next few hours.

Stay alert and watch weather updates.


sidekick