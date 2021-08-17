Heavy rains to lash Hyderabad today

Hyderabad to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall today due to the low-pressure over Southwest and west Bay of Bengal. Due to the low-pressure, the city will witness heavy rainfall, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).



Also, districts like Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Adilabad, Nirmal, Komarambheem Asifabad will receive heavy rainfall today.

The IMD also predicted more rains in Telangana in the next two days. "Two regions in the state will receive heavy rainfall," the IMD said. On the other hand, the city on Tuesday witnessed light rainfall till 8 am in the morning while districts like Komarambheem Asifabad, Rajanna Sircilla and Khammam received heavy rainfall.

Due to the rainfall, the temperature dipped in the state with Vatwarlapalle in Amrabad recorded the lowest of 20.6 degree Celsius and Yadagirigutta registered the highest temperature of 35.8 degree Celsius.