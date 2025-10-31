Hebah Patel Inaugurates India’s First AI-Based Aesthetic Clinic in Hyderabad

Tollywood actress Hebah Patel inaugurated Myra Aesthetic Centre (MAC), India’s first AI-based aesthetic clinic, in Kondapur, Hyderabad, alongside founder and chairperson Dr. Srivalli Korrapati and actress Satya Krishnan. Combining advanced AI technology with FDA-certified treatments, MAC offers personalised skin, hair, laser, and hair transplantation solutions.

Dr. Korrapati emphasised MAC’s commitment to customised care, free lifetime maintenance, and permanent results. After its remarkable success in Andhra Pradesh with over 10,000 satisfied clients, MAC is now redefining beauty and confidence in Telangana, setting a new benchmark in India’s aesthetic and wellness industry.