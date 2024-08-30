Hi-Life Exhibition 2024: A Fashion Extravaganza in Hyderabad

The highly anticipated Hi-Life Exhibition, renowned as the nation's largest and most beloved fashion, luxury, and lifestyle showcase, is set to dazzle the city from September 4th to 6th, 2024. Hosted at HICC-Novotel, Hi-tech City, this event promises a spectacular display of the latest styles, trends, and luxury items, making it a must-visit for fashion enthusiasts and wedding shoppers alike. This year's exhibition will feature an impressive array of creative fashion wear, designer outfits, bridal collections, exquisite jewellery, and lifestyle accessories from top designers and brands across the country. Whether you're looking for festive wear or wedding specials, Hi-Life Exhibition is the ultimate destination for an unparalleled shopping experience. Don’t miss the chance to explore exclusive fashions, luxury décor, and more at this grand event. Mark your calendars for a fashion-filled journey like no other!



What: Hi-Life Exhibition

Where: HICC (NOVOTEL)

When: 4th ,5th and 6th September, 2024