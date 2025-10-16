High beam havoc: City roads turn dangerous

Hyderabad: Driving at night is turning dangerous when drivers misuse the vehicle’s headlights. In the streets of Hyderabad city, many drivers are using high beams even when they are not needed. Motorists for a moment are disoriented and blinded on roads. The road users and experts have expressed concern over the increasing number of vehicles using high-beam headlights and aftermarket lamps, as they contribute to accidents.

Using high beams in the city is becoming a serious concern, which is leading to dangerous and blinding conditions. This act not only increases the risk of accidents but also goes against the rules. Moreover, the replacement of original vehicle headlights with high-power LED headlamps has become a prevailing trend in Hyderabad.

Experts emphasised that high beam headlights should only be used on highways or areas with minimal traffic, where no vehicles are within a 200-metre range. In densely populated city areas where there is ample illumination from streetlights, using high beams becomes unnecessary and potentially hazardous.

Motorists find difficulties navigating through the roads with the white high beam lights. “Driving at night has become a nightmare,” said Vishnu Shah, a resident of Ameerpet.

Murtuza Mohsin, a motorist said “Usually, the drivers intentionally put on high beams even when the road is illuminated properly. It is not clear why they do it, but it is very dangerous for other motorists.” Even checking the rearview mirror is challenging due to the white high beam lights,” added Murtuza.

Sri Harsha, a member of the Road Squad Team dedicated to promoting road safety across the country, said that everyone must understand the pain of the person coming from the opposite side. Those few seconds of dazzling light can leave a lasting blur sometimes enough to cause an accident?

Referring to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) data, Harsha said over 50 per cent accidents occur after 6 pm and before 6 am. It is believed that a significant number of accidents are happening due to high beams. “I believe strict regulations for manufacturers both importing and local, awareness and enforcement will help reduce the problem,” he added.

Moreover, Harsha said as per the Supreme Court, white LEDs are not modernisation. “As per Rule No 104 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989, the light flux for passing filament was about 750 lumens and for driving filament, it is about 1,250 lumens. However, in the market we have 2,000 – 5,000 lumen lights available easily. The government should strictly implement automotive industry standards and guidelines.”

Another activist Asif Hussain Sohail said that the headlights are essential for safe night driving, according to the guidelines, high beams should only be used when necessary; like on dark, unlit roads. In urban areas with street lights, drivers should always use low beams. Furthermore, many drivers are unaware about light and mistakenly believe that the blue light indicates the headlight is on, when in fact it indicates that the high beam is activated.

Asif said the installation of aftermarket lamps by citizens not only cause inconvenience to pedestrians and other motorists but also immediately impairs vision and causes blurriness. Asif further noted that even many government-run vehicles have aftermarket LEDs fitted as headlights on their tippers.

For last couple of days, the social media platforms have also witnessed discussions on this issue, with users urging the Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and Traffic Police to take strict action against such behaviour. They highlighted the widespread fitting of white LED lights onto vehicles, exacerbating the problem of high-beam hindrance for oncoming drivers.

A user pointed out that high beams can cause damage to the retina and temporary blindness.

According to the police, the detrimental effects of high beam lights are not limited to motorists but also pose a threat to pedestrians and cyclists. The blinding effect of high beams not only contributes to accidents but can also result in fines Under Section 360(3) r/w 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act, which prohibits unnecessary use of high beams.