High Court reserves order on TS Cong war room case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court Single Bench headed by Justice K Surender on Wednesday allowed the criminal petition filed by Ishan Sharma and two others as Lunch Motion plea seeking to quash the proceedings in the FIR filed by the Cyber Crimes PS, CCS Hyderabad.

The petitioners sought to stay of the notices issued under Section 41A CrPC and are entrusted by the TS Congress party to assist in a political and election strategy for the party.

CV Mohan Reddy, senior counsel who appeared for the petitioners argued that the notices issued under section 41 A CrPC against Ishan Sharma and two others are identical to that of 41A notices issued in MLAs poaching case against BL Santosh, Jaggu Swami and Tushar Vellapally which were stayed by the same court.

In addition, Mohan Reddy further said that the FIR was registered with the delay of 25 days against the petitioners who are the workers of the company. They sealed systems, mobile phones and all articles available at the place, argued Mohan Reddy adding that it is a spoof of Mayabazar film which is not amounting to defamation.

Pratap Reddy, Public Prosecutor submitted before the court that the petitioners are shown as accused in the FIR and all the evidences were seized in the presence of the petitioners, Pratap Reddy said.

He added that since the petitioners are accused as shown in FIR itself and took the signatures on the panchnama and seizure, it is a different case from the notices that were issued in the poaching case.

After hearing the contentions of both the sides, Justice Surender reserved the orders and adjourned the matter to December 23.