High Tension wires in residential area finally removed

Karwan: The long-pending issue of relocating the high-tension (HT) wires from residential area has been resolved. The cables which also took some toll and caused fatalities remained throughout these years without safety (insulation) covering.

These high-tension wires were passing through the residential areas of Moghal Nagar and Girkapally in Karwan Constituency, sometimes turning into death-traps. The issue had been pending for more than 15 years, even as scores of deaths were reported. The TSDPCCL authorities which started the major work of shifting the cables recently completed the task.

The Hans India took up the issue in the beginning of the year, highlighting the hazardous conditions in which around 100 residential blocks remained without proper safety and locals living in the close proximity with the live wires. Some of the houses also appeared to have been constructed around electricity police posing risk. At least five deaths were blamed to cases of electrocution in the area during the past one decade. The installation of poles completed about 15 years back during the period of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government, while the constituency MLA Baddam Balreddy from BJP,

Following report published in The Hans India on February 23, 2019, with title 'Low-hanging wires put lives at risk', the authorities took note of it and started plan to relocated the high-tension wires (of 11KV and 33KV), which passed through the residential areas. The houses which are close enough, were just few inches away, risking electrocution by the high-tension 33KV.

The officers took up the works of shifting of high-tension wires by installing the new towers from Pillar no 90 to 104. This long pending issue has solved couple of months back as the Electricity Board has replaced the poles with the sanctioned an amount of Rs 75 lakhs, said Aijaz Ahmed, a resident.

After the cables were shifted the residents expressed sigh of relief and also began reconstruction of houses, which otherwise were hindered by the cables, which passed just few meters from ground. "Now after the shifting of lines the houses are being constructed", he added.

He also pointed out that due to close proximity to the electricity wires many a resident also suffered from diseases like cancer. "Each year specially in the rainy season the residents feel the heat, as sparks producing from the electric wires gives anxious moments to the residents. On several occasions electronic goods were damaged," added Aijaz Ahmed.