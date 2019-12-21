Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd celebrates Swachhata Pakhwada for fortnight

Balanagar: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, one premier public sector undertakings in aerospace industry in India, under Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence Production & Supplies. The local division celebrated Swachhta Pakhwada-2019 from December 1 to 15. The message of Swachhta Pakhwada was spread across the factory and the township.

Events started with taking Swachhata oath administered by Rajeev Kumar, General Manager of the division. Every day, activities were planned systematically and implemented. Vendors of shopping complex participated in tree plantation event.

The campaign emphasised on elimination of plastic waste, e-waste, weeding out old files, besides fumigation and drainage cleaning in HAL factory & township etc. Apart from organising cleanliness drive in every corner, the division conducted drawing and essay writing competitions for the wards of HAL employees studying in HAL Secondary School.

The schoolchildren participated in the competitions very enthusiastically and joined the movement of Swachhata Pakhwada with great zeal. Events during the fortnight received widespread appreciation from the officers and employees.