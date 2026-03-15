HIV + man injects woman with his blood

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old man allegedly administered HIV-infected blood to a 22-year-old woman when her parents called off her wedding with him after he tested positive for the contagion, police said on Saturday. The incident happened on March 11, when the accused forcibly injected HIV-infected blood into the victim at her house. According to police, the accused and the victim are relatives and her parents initially planned their daughter’s marriage with him. As the man’s parents were already affected with HIV, the woman’s parents got the man tested for the virus in September last year.