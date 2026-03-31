HMDA procures excavator to strengthen lake restoration

In a major step towards enhancing lake restoration and maintenance activities, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority has procured a state-of-the-art Amphibious Excavator at a cost of Rs 2.87 Crore.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar flagged off the excavator on Monday, along with Khairtabad MLA Danam Nagender.

According to officials, the Amphibious Excavator is specifically designed for operations in waterlogged and marshy areas and will be extensively used for desilting of tank beds, dredging operations, bund strengthening, aquatic weed removal, debris and sludge removal, and restoration of old tanks.

B Ravinder, Chief Engineer, HMDA, said that the Excavator will play a key role in improving the condition of Hussain Sagarl. The machinery will also be effectively utilised during major festivals immersion of idols such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja, Bathukamma, and Chhath Puja, ensuring smooth management of idol immersions and related activities.”

The CE further said that for efficient operation and maintenance, the excavator will be deployed with one skilled operator and one semi-skilled operator per shift, along with service engineer support on a visit basis.