Live
- AP Chambers appeals to CS to withdraw life tax on EVs
- Tanguturi sacrificed everything for people
- Bengaluru Police arrested Sri Lanka's most wanted criminals and accomplice
- Rajamahendravaram: Special roads to prevent traffic problems on Ratnagiri Hill
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on August 24, 2023
- Telangana became a graveyard in BRS party’s rule: Revanth Reddy
- Opposition cannot fulfill promises, only BRS can give declarations
- Secunderabad Cantonment Constituency: Will Sayanna’s goodwill help Nandita?
- Meer Foundation expresses solidarity with Pragya as she fights for bank a/c
- Strength does not take away femininity, says Tamannaah Bhatia
Just In
HMDA rakes in Rs 122.42 cr from auction of Mokila plots
Hyderabad: The e-auction of Mokila Layout phase-II has fetched Rs 122.42 crore on the first day for the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority...
Hyderabad: The e-auction of Mokila Layout phase-II has fetched Rs 122.42 crore on the first day for the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). A total of 60 open plots were put to e-auction on online bidding process through the Central government’s e-action platform MSTC Ltd.
The plots, ranging from 300-500 syds and total area put to e-auction on two sessions on Wednesday was 20,025 syds. The HMDA has proposed a residential layout in 165 acres at 2 km from the Narsingi-Shankerpally road situated at Mokila village, Shankerpallymandal, RR District, as part of phase-II.
The upset price for the e-auction was Rs 25,000/sqyd with bidding multiples of Rs 1,000/ syd and total anticipated estimated value of the saleable area as per the upset price is Rs 50.07 crore.
“There is an overwhelming response in the e-auction being close to the high developed areas such as Neopolis, financial district, Narsingi. The rates have touched a high of Rs 1 lakh/sqyd and total revenue received through the two sessions of e-auction is Rs.122.42 crore i.e. more than two times the base value. The average weighted price is Rs 63,512/say, i.e. more than two times the base upset price with an high value of Rs 1 lakh/syd and low value of Rs 54,000/ syd,” informed officials.