HMR to set up metro rail hub at JBS to fix glitches

Hyderabad: To address technical challenges in aligning the metro rail corridors to Medchal and Shamirpet, Hyderabad metro rail officials have proposed establishing an integrated metro hub at JBS, with the elevated corridor running beneath the Begumpet airport runway.

In that regard, on Sunday, Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd's (HAML) Managing Director, NVS Reddy, inspected them along with senior engineers and technical consultants.

According to metro officials, due to the steep curvature of the road from Paradise to Bowenpally along the airport boundary and the insistence of airport authorities, HMDA has taken its elevated corridor’s alignment below the runway of Begumpet airport (Tadbund/Bowenpally side) for about 600 meters through a tunnel. However, dropping the metro corridor which will be at a good height at double elevation level over the planned HMDA elevated corridor down into a tunnel and again raising it to double elevated level after the end of the tunnel would pose several engineering complications for metro rail construction.

To find possible alignments, the team inspected different roads of the Cantonment area including JBS-Secunderabad Club Road, Staff Road (Picket KV School Road), Mudfort Road, Tivoli Junction Road, Diamond Point Junction-Centre Point Jn-Hasmathpet Jn-Bowenpally Road, Tadbund-Anjaneya Swamy Temple Road.

“During the inspection, it was found advantageous to combine both the metro corridors at JBS and avoid taking the metro alignment through a tunnel below the airport. Thereafter, metro pillars and a viaduct can be constructed on the already widened service road median without disturbing the NH flyovers, which are under construction,” said a senior officer of Hyderabad Metro Rail.

Highlighting the benefits of the direct link, NVS Reddy, Managing Director, Hyderabad Metro Rail, said, “This will also have the advantage of providing a direct link for the Medchal corridor with the airport corridor, establishing an end-to-end 60 km metro corridor of Medchal-JBS-MGBS-Chandrayangutta-Airport link.”

Regarding the JBS-Shamirpet Metro alignment, he added, “It is feasible to straight away extend it from the existing first metro pillar near Secunderabad Club as a double elevated structure over the proposed HMDA elevated corridor on Karimnagar Highway.

Plans will be prepared to develop JBS as a mega metro hub to cater to the commuting and other needs of residents of Secunderabad and Northern parts of the city by pooling in about 30 acres of land belonging to the State government and the defence authorities in the vicinity. A detailed project report is in progress, and there is a plan to complete the report by March.”