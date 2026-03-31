HMTV Professional Education Awards-2026: India’s youth an asset driving global opportunities says TGCHE Chairman Balakista Reddy

Hyderabad: Prof V Balakista Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), addressing hmtv Professional Education Awards-2026 event recently, said that India’s youth are the nation’s greatest strength at a time when many countries are grappling with ageing populations.

“Friends, the whole globe are eyeing India today. Our youth are our asset, unlike anywhere else in the world. The only way forward is to channel this energy through quality education that meets global and industry needs,” he remarked.

Prof. Reddy highlighted Telangana’s ongoing reforms in higher education, stressing affordability, accessibility, equity, inclusiveness and uncompromised quality. He noted that curriculum revisions and student-centric courses aligned with the National Education Policy are being introduced to ensure that higher education reaches every household, particularly women, at affordable costs.

He pointed to the vast opportunities emerging across sectors — from maritime technology and commerce to aviation, where hundreds of new airports are creating thousands of jobs across skill levels. “From the deep seabed to outer space, opportunities are limitless. Aviation alone is generating lakhs of jobs, both skilled and unskilled,” he said.

Prof. Reddy also underscored the transformative role of artificial intelligence, describing it as the “fifth industrial revolution.” He emphasised that AI is already influencing education and industry, and must be integrated into curricula to prepare students for the future. “Education is no exception to AI’s impact. We must incorporate these changes to remain globally competitive,” he added. Prof. Reddy congratulated award winners and reaffirmed Telangana’s commitment to building a robust, inclusive higher education system that empowers youth to lead India’s global rise.