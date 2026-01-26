HMTV trounces Vijayakranthi by seven wickets

Hyderabad: The PM Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2026, being held in Secunderabad under the leadership of Union Minister Kishan Reddy and organized by the ABV Foundation, continued in full swing with spirited contests in the Media Cricket League at Gymkhana Ground. The event, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to promote sports culture and fitness, witnessed enthusiastic participation and lively competition.

In the first match, HMTV defeated Vijayakranthi by seven wickets. Vijayakranthi posted 79 runs in 10 overs, with opener Anand scoring 39 runs. HMTV chased the target in nine overs, led by Captain Ramana’s unbeaten 30 runs, earning him the Man of the Match award. Chief guest Kavya Kishan Reddy, wife of Union Minister Kishan Reddy and Chairperson of the ABV Foundation, presented awards and certificates to the players.

The second match saw Suman TV overpower I News by 60 runs. Batting first, Suman TV scored 133 runs without losing a wicket, with Sai Bairi (62 runs) and Kumar (56 runs) shining. I News managed only 74 runs, losing 8 wickets. Sai Bairi was named Man of the Match.

The third scheduled match between Sanath Nagar Tigers and Musheerabad Warriors ended in a walkover, with Sanath Nagar Tigers declared winners. The tournament continues to highlight the growing enthusiasm for sports and fitness in the region.