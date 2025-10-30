HMWSSB chief orders round-the-clock vigilance amid heavy rains

In light of the continuous heavy rainfall across Hyderabad, the Managing Director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), Ashok Reddy, has directed officials to take all necessary precautionary measures to ensure the public does not face any inconvenience. He emphasised the need for round-the-clock vigilance and immediate action through Emergency Response Teams (ERTs) to tackle waterlogging and drainage issues in the City.

During a teleconference held on Wednesday morning, the MD instructed officials to remain alert and proactive in addressing rain-related challenges. He stressed that ERTs and SPT vehicles must be stationed strategically across low-lying and flood-prone areas to respond swiftly to complaints and emergencies.

Special attention should be given to areas where sewer manholes frequently overflow, and preventive measures must be implemented without delay. Ashok Reddy further instructed the teams to ensure that contaminated water does not enter the drinking water supply network. He emphasised maintaining the correct chlorine levels in potable water and ensuring uninterrupted and safe water supply even in rain-affected localities. Officials have also been told to work in coordination with GHMC, Hyderabad Traffic Police, and Disaster Response teams for effective management of the rainfall situation.

The MD cautioned the public not to open manhole covers under any circumstances, as it poses severe risks to safety. Citizens have been urged to report any water supply or drainage-related issues by calling the HMWSSB Customer Care number 155313 for immediate assistance.

Meanwhile, HMWSSB Executive Director Mayank Mittal carried out field inspections in the S R Nagar, Venkategiri, and Yousufguda areas under O&M Division-6. Accompanied by CGMs and GMs, he reviewed on-ground conditions, interacted with staff, and discussed solutions for low-pressure water supply complaints.

During his inspection, Mayank Mittal also examined the Airtech machines being used for desilting manholes and reviewed the progress of AMS related maintenance works.

He assessed the status of pending complaints related to sewage overflow, contamination, and water supply disruptions, directing officials to resolve all issues promptly. The HMWSSB’s proactive approach, led by Ashok Reddy and Mayank Mittal, reflects the department’s readiness to handle monsoon challenges and its commitment to ensuring uninterrupted, safe, and clean water supply for Hyderabad’s residents even amid ongoing heavy rains.