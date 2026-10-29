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HMWSSB vigilance team seizes illegal water motors

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During a special inspection conducted on Wednesday at RB Nagar in Kotwalguda ward under Shamshabad Zone Division 8, vigilance teams seized 13 illegally connected motors.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board
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 Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board

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Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board vigilance officials cracked down on individuals illegally drawing water directly from drinking pipelines using motors.

During a special inspection conducted on Wednesday at RB Nagar in Kotwalguda ward under Shamshabad Zone Division 8, vigilance teams seized 13 illegally connected motors.

Officials emphasized that unauthorized suction reduces water availability and lowers supply pressure for neighboring consumers, warning that inspections will continue.

The Hans India
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Hyderabad NewsHMWSSBWater SupplyIllegal ConnectionsShamshabad News
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