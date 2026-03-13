HMWSSB warns of action against waste dumping

Water Board identifies domestic and commercial waste as primary cause of overflows in Madhapur after three day intensive clearance operation using high pressure jetting machines

Authorities of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board have raised serious concerns over the continued dumping of solid waste into manholes, which is leading to frequent sewage overflows across several parts of the city. During recent de-silting operations in the Madhapur Circle under O&M Division No 21, officials recovered blankets, bedsheets, plastic materials, and other solid waste from manholes, highlighting the gravity of the issue.

According to officials, severe sewage overflow problems were reported in Chander Naik Thanda and surrounding areas after significant blockages formed in the main sewer pipeline. This obstruction caused sewage backflow and wastewater to spill onto public roads, prompting multiple complaints on social media, through the Metro Customer Care system, and from local representatives. To resolve the problem, the Madhapur Circle team worked continuously for three days using high-pressure jetting machines and telescopic hydraulic grabber equipment to remove accumulated silt and waste.

The blockage was successfully cleared to allow smooth sewage flow; however, officials noted that these issues recur because residents and commercial establishments persistently dump solid waste into the network. During the special drive, workers found items such as blankets, plastic covers, water bottles, and even pillows inside the drainage system. Authorities also pointed out that hotels, bakeries, and offices often connect sewage lines directly to the sewer network without installing necessary silt chambers, allowing food waste to enter the system.