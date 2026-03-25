HMWSSB wins Water Digest World Water Award

Hyderabad:The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has been awarded the prestigious Water Digest World Water Award 2025-26 for its exemplary Blue & Green Infrastructure Project, recognising the board’s contributions to sustainable water management and conservation. The award ceremony was held in New Delhi on 23 March.

The ceremony was graced by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti CR Patil and the Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary. Distinguished participants included Sumanth Narian, Joint Secretary of the National Water Mission, and Dr. Benno Boyer, Specialist from the UNESCO Natural Sciences Program.

HMWSSB Managing Director Ashok Reddy received the award at the MD Chamber of the HMWSSB ESTP headquarters, expressing his delight and commending the team for their efforts in environmental protection and water reuse initiatives. The recognition was granted for the board’s innovative work in developing blue-green infrastructure at Palapitta Park Botanical Garden.

A dedicated network was established to distribute treated water from the ESTP, which has a daily capacity of seven million liters. A 250 mm diameter DI pipeline spanning 1,347 metres, along with sumps, pump houses, and open drains, was constructed. The treated water is used for irrigating the Botanical Garden and replenishing local water reservoirs, demonstrating sustainable and efficient water reuse.

The Water Digest World Water Awards honor government agencies, corporations, public sector units, and other organizations nationwide for excellence in water conservation.