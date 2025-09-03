Live
Holiday on September 6 for Ganesh Immersion in Hyderabad, Schools to Work on September 11
Highlights
Telangana government declared a holiday on September 6, 2025, for schools, colleges, and offices in Hyderabad due to Ganesh immersion. September 11 (Second Saturday) will be a working day instead
Good news for students in Hyderabad!
The Telangana government has declared a holiday on Saturday, September 6, 2025, for schools, colleges, and government offices in and around Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal–Malkajgiri districts.
The holiday is for the Ganesh idol immersion day, which brings big processions and heavy traffic in the city.
But here’s the update:
To make up for the holiday, September 11 (Second Saturday) will be a working day for all schools, colleges, and government offices in these areas.
So yes, you’ll get September 6 off, but don’t forget — you’ll need to attend classes on September 11.
