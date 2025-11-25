Honouring tribal valour: Birsa Munda’s legacy rekindled in Nallamala forests

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda, BJP Telangana State President N Ramachander Rao toured the remote tribal hamlets of Chenchu Penta in the Nallamala forest region, Achampet Assembly constituency. The programme was organised on Monday under the aegis of the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ST Morcha as part of nationwide celebrations of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, declared by the Government of India.

After a four-hour journey from the Srisailam main road, Rao reached Bhaurapur–Chenchu Penta, where he interacted with tribal residents to understand their problems, aspirations and needs. He noted that despite government schemes, many families in these backward forest areas remain deprived of basic facilities such as healthcare, education and transport.

During his inspection, Rao highlighted the initiatives already undertaken by the Centre, including the construction of 176 houses for poor families in Chenchu Penta and the provision of solar power connections, ensuring free electricity. He said that BJP leaders are committed to ensuring that welfare schemes reach the most marginalised communities effectively, with a focus on education, medical services and transport facilities.

Speaking to the media, Rao recalled Birsa Munda’s sacrifice at the young age of 25 in the fight against British colonial rule, describing him as a symbol of tribal valour and resistance. He emphasised that the contributions of tribals to India’s freedom struggle and their role in preserving the nation’s culture and heritage must be honoured and remembered. Rao also pointed to the Narendra Modi government’s emphasis on tribal welfare, citing the election of Droupadi Murmu as President as a historic step in elevating tribal pride and representation. He assured that the BJP would continue to work for the empowerment and self-reliance of tribal communities, while pressing the state government to deliver essential facilities to Chenchu families.

The BJP leader reiterated that the party’s mission is to strengthen tribal confidence and ensure that Central government assistance programmes reach the intended beneficiaries. He called for greater accountability from the state government in addressing the needs of forest-dwelling communities and pledged sustained efforts to bridge gaps in welfare delivery.