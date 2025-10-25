Horticulture to Every Household: TSHU VC unveils vision for Innovation and Outreach

Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University marked a milestone as Vice Chancellor Dr. Danda Raji Reddy completed one year in office, unveiling a bold vision for research-driven growth and community outreach in horticulture.

Addressing a gathering at the university headquarters, Dr. Raji Reddy announced the launch of a new initiative titled “Horticulture to Every Household,” aimed at making horticultural crops and products accessible to every home in Telangana. He emphasized that artificial intelligence will be integrated into the sector to enhance productivity and precision.

To foster innovation, the university is establishing research incubation centers and startup hubs for students. A dedicated “JRF cum Competitive Cell” will also be set up to help students excel in national-level exams. Dr. Reddy revealed plans for a Center of Excellence focused on genome editing and tissue culture, promising transformative benefits for crop development. Encouraging students to publish research in reputed journals, the Vice Chancellor stressed the importance of translating academic insights into practical solutions for farmers.