House burglar lands behind bars; property worth Rs 11.50L seized

Hyderabad: The Jeedimetla police apprehended a notorious house burglar involved in more than 30 cases and recovered a stolen property worth about Rs 11.5 lakh. The case was cracked through a meticulous investigation involving analysis of CCTV footage, technical tracking and suspect database verification.

The police arrested Begari Venu Kumar (26), an auto driver. He along with associates was involved cases of various police stations of Cyberabad.

Venu was jailed several times. He was also involved in a POCSO Act case and a NDPS Act case. Earlier he was detained under the PD Act by the Cyberabad Police and jailed for a year.

According to the police, they had received a complaint from Ratan Chandra Mandal that on intervening night of March 5th and 6th, unknown offenders entered the house of his brother-in-law Pintu, by breaking open a window near the main door and committed theft of gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh and fled.

The police registered a case and investigated. They analysed the footage from over 160 CCTV cameras along possible escape routes. By matching the modus operandi with known offenders and verifying suspect data, the team successfully identified and apprehended the accused.

The cops’ technical acumen, relentless follow-up and teamwork were instrumental in detecting the case and recovery of the property. The Cyberabad Police Commissioner commended and suitably rewarded the officers for their exemplary work.