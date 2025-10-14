House of horror: Predator arrested for sexually abusing boys at juvenile home

A supervisor at the Government Juvenile Boys Home in Saidabad, Hyderabad, was arrested on October 13, 2025, for allegedly sexually assaulting six minor inmates over several months.

The case came to light after a 10-year-old boy, who had gone home during Dussehra holidays, refused to return to the facility and revealed his ordeal to his mother, prompting an immediate police complaint.

According to Saidabad Police, the 27-year-old supervisor had allegedly been assaulting the child repeatedly since May 2025. Acting on the mother’s complaint, police detained the supervisor and launched an internal inquiry at the juvenile facility. During the investigation, five more boys came forward with similar accounts of assault, describing how the accused exploited his position.

Officials confirmed that a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered, and the suspect is in police custody. The incident has sparked public outrage and renewed scrutiny of child care institutions.

Child welfare authorities have been asked to provide counselling and rehabilitation for the victims.

The Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights is expected to issue a directive on strict compliance with juvenile care guidelines. Police have sealed parts of the home pending forensic examination, and investigations will review staff recruitment practices.