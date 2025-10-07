Housing Board rakes in Rs 44.24 cr through auction of plots in Chintal

Hyderabad: The Telangana Housing Board has once again achieved record-breaking sales for its plots with price touching Rs 1,14,000 per square yard in Chintal area of Quthbullapur.

According to the officials, during the open auction held on Monday for residential land in the Chintal area of Quthbullapur, the price per square yard reached an astonishing Rs. 1.14 lakh. The Housing Board Vice Chairman VP Gautam said that the starting price for the 513-yard HIG open plot was Rs 80,000 yet it was sold for Rs 1.14 lakh per square yard during the auction. He further said that another 389-square-yard open plot in HIG fetched Rs 1 lakh per square yard.

The Housing Board successfully raised approximately Rs 44.24 crore through the auction of 18 open plots and four flats. A total of 27 bidders participated in this auction, resulting in an average sale price of Rs 91,947 per square yard. Given the soaring prices for land near KBHB and Gachibowli, it is significant that the price per square yard in the Chintal area has also surpassed Rs one lakh. This trend is indicative of a strong demand for residential land throughout the city, the official said.