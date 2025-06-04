How Restoring Bathukamma Kunta is Transforming Life for Hyderabad Locals

HYDRAA's work to improve their neighborhood lakes.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath evaluated lake rejuvenation work during field visits to advance water body conservation projects in Hyderabad.

The commissioner checked Bathukamma Kunta revival in Amberpet as well as Bum-Rukn-ud-Daula located in the Old City. The community recognizes HYDRAA for their work on transforming nearby lakes.

The HYDRAA Commissioner highlighted the need to restore lakes for flood control purposes and to develop them into both ecological resources and recreational spaces for the city.

The local people experience happiness due to Hyderabad lake restoration.

Ranganath examined Bathukamma Kunta's condition and checked the engineered rainwater channels at both entry and exit points. Near the lake he observed the diversion works which separated stormwater from sewage lines. The Bathukamma festival showed their deep gratitude towards the restoration project which they described as "a breath of new life" for their area.

Residents saw the return of migratory birds and waterfowl as evidence of ecological recovery and asked for a new community hall to be built near the lake. The Commissioner promised the community that their suggestion would undergo evaluation.

Warning on illegal dumping along Musi River

The Commissioner responded to allegations about unauthorized soil dumping along the Musi riverbed by stating that the culprits were given warnings and instructed to remove the debris within seven days. If violators do not remove the soil within the specified time frame they will face legal proceedings and formal charges.

The Bum-Rukn-ud-Daula lake will be brought back to its full original size.

Ranganath made an inspection trip to Bum-Rukn-ud-Daula located within the Old City. The lake which originally covered 18 acres has lost nearly half its area to encroachment and debris accumulation. The HYDRAA team continues its restoration efforts for the community lake project by removing soil buildup to retrieve the lost area and expand it to its original dimensions.

Plans for public parks and walking paths

HYDRAA is creating walking tracks, children’s play areas and green spaces around the lakes as part of their rejuvenation efforts. According to Commissioner Ranganath the restoration project aims to protect water bodies while creating dynamic public spaces for residents.