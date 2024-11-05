HSSF spiritual fair at Exhibition Grounds from Nov 7

Hyderabad: Voluntary organisation Hindu Spiritual and Service Foundation (HSSF), in association with Initiative for Moral and Cultural Training Foundation, would be organising a Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair at Exhibition Grounds Nampally from November 7 to 10. Addressing a press conference, Exhibition Society MC Member M Chandrashekhar and representatives K Sreekanth Reddy Rammurthy said that HSSF conducts such fairs to show case service activities of Hindu spiritual and community organisations that, while rendering yeoman services, also promote and sustain dharmic consciousness. The theme of HSS fairs is founded on the Rig Vedic dictum “Athmano Mokshartham Jagat Hitayacha,” meaning “Service to Humanity as the Way to Attain Moksha." HSS fairs encourage organisations to undertake services founded on the belief that good deeds lead to being noble even after life. Services rendered by participant organisations are classified under six themes as follows: HSSF has organised such fairs in several cities in India, including Chennai, Bangalore, Thiruvananthapuram, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Indore, Mumbai, Raipur, Bhubaneshwar, Ranchi, etc. The focus of this fair is to inculcate human values in school-going children. Every day, about 5,000 school children are expected to attend the fair, along with 1,000 school management and correspondents. Over 120 spiritual and community service organisations have registered for the HSS Fair 2024 and will be displaying information about the services they render to society. The fair will be inaugurated by Tridandi Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar Swami in the presence of Swami Shitikanthananda, Ramakrishna Mission, and former AP Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam.