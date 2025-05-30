Live
Huge Heroin Seizure in Hyderabad | Police Crackdown on Drug Smugglers
The Cyberabad police seized 1.5 kg of heroin worth over Rs. 3 crore in a major raid near Shadnagar, Hyderabad
Drugs have once again caused a stir in Hyderabad. On Friday (May 30), a large amount of heroin was seized in the Cyberabad Commissionerate. The SOT police confiscated one and a half kilograms of heroin.
According to reports, the police received reliable information that a gang of smugglers was selling drugs at a dhaba in Shadnagar, on the outskirts of the city. Acting quickly, the SOT police carried out a raid at the dhaba. During the operation, heroin, ganja, and OPM drugs were seized.
The police revealed that the value of the seized drugs exceeds Rs. 3 crore. Full details of the case are yet to be released.
Following government orders to crack down on drugs and intoxicants that are destroying youth lives, the police are taking strict action.
As per Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s directive to make Telangana a drug-free state, the police are conducting regular checks and arresting drug smugglers.