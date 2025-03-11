Live
Hundreds of Indians rescued from Cyber Fraud Cafés in Thailand
Hyderabad: Hundreds of young Indians who went abroad seeking jobs have been rescued from cyber fraud cafés in Thailand, where they were held captive and forced to commit cybercrimes.
This followed swift action and arrangements by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, to bring them back to India.
According to the authorities concerned, they have identified a total of 540 victims, including 42 from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Two flights, each carrying 270 people, have been arranged for their return. Initially, these individuals were taken to Mae Sot, Thailand, from where they were flown to Delhi. The first flight carrying 270 people took off on Monday, while the second flight is scheduled for Tuesday.
According to victims’ accounts, they sought job opportunities abroad but fell into the trap set by cybercriminals. Fraudsters in Thailand lured them with fake job offers through local agents. Once they arrived, they were sold to cyber fraud cafés located in Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar. There, they were forced to commit online crimes and faced torture, including electric shocks, if they refused to comply. The situation came to light when Madhukar Reddy, a young man from Rangapet village in Telangana, was reported to be trapped in one of these cafés.
In response, Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar took immediate action, writing to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs and alerting diplomatic offices in Myanmar and Thailand. As a result, the Myanmar government deployed its army to rescue the captives. Now, through coordinated efforts between India and Myanmar, all victims are being safely brought back home.