Husband Kills Wife, Fakes Heart Attack Story: Another Meerpet Gurumurthy Shocker 

Just a month after the shocking incident in Meerpet, where Gurumurthy brutally murdered his wife and disposed of her body in an unimaginable way, another horrific crime has emerged in Hyderabad’s Chaderghat area. This time, the victim is Singam Sirisha, a woman from Domalapet near Srisailam, who was married to Vinay Kumar and lived in Jamuna Towers in Old Malakpet. On Sunday, Sirisha died under mysterious circumstances, and her husband Vinay quickly informed her family that she had succumbed to a heart attack.

However, as Sirisha’s body was being transported to her native village, Domalapet, in an ambulance, sharp-eyed police officers reviewed CCTV footage and intercepted the vehicle, leading to the discovery that something was wrong. Sirisha's family, upon learning of her death, raised concerns with the Chaderghat police, alleging that she had been beaten to death by her husband and that Vinay had attempted to cover up his crime by staging a heart attack.

The police investigation soon confirmed that Sirisha had been the victim of domestic abuse, with Vinay’s fabricated story falling apart. This horrifying event sent shockwaves through the community, particularly in light of the recent grisly murder of Putta Venkata Madhavi in the Meerpet area by her husband, Gurumurthy.

Gurumurthy had brutally murdered his wife following a minor dispute, cutting her body into pieces, boiling the flesh, and then burning the remains in an attempt to erase all evidence of his crime. The police confirmed that Gurumurthy had meticulously planned the murder to avoid being caught, with the entire body disposed of within hours, leaving investigators astounded at the extent of the cruelty involved.