Huzurabad bypoll : Mass contest by field assistants may dent TRS chances

Hyderabad: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, which has adopted a three-pronged strategy to ensure victory in Huzurabad bypoll, is now faced with a new problem. Over 1,000 outsourcing field assistants of the Rural Development Department who were removed from service are contemplating to contest the bypoll.

It may be recalled here that in 2019 general election, about 150 turmeric farmers had contested the election to the Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency leading to the defeat of Chief Minister KCR's daughter and present MLC K Kavitha

The state government had recently terminated the services of more than 4,000 field assistants who were engaged in the implementation of Employment Guarantee Scheme. The removed field workers have now resolved to fight the byelection if their main demand to reinstate them was not accepted by the government before the Election Commission issues the poll notification.

This bypoll had become a prestigious election for the ruling party as the former minister and present BJP candidate Eatala Rajender wants to establish that the TRS has been winning the seat because of him and the TRS wants to demolish this theory.

While Rajender has launched a door-to-door campaign fully supported by the BJP, the TRS has succeeded in poaching TTDP president L Ramana and Congress in-charge P Kaushik Reddy. The Chief Minister even stated that the father of Kaushik Reddy was a TRS leader along with him when the pink party was formed in 2001.

In the backdrop of this situation, party sources feel that if these sacked employees contest in such a large number and take up campaign against the government, it would provide ammunition for the Opposition. It would also result in the split in votes.

The TRS has been conducting regular surveys in the constituency to study and analyse the impact of the campaign by the Opposition parties. If the problem of the filed assistants is not solved, it may dent the poll prospects of the party candidate, feel the TRS leaders.