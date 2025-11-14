  1. Home
Hybiz One to Host Grand 3-Day Karthika Mahotsavam 2025 in Hyderabad

  • Created On:  14 Nov 2025 12:26 PM IST
Hybiz One announced the Karthika Mahotsavam 2025, a grand three-day spiritual celebration to be held from November 14–16 at MCH Grounds, Ameerpet, Hyderabad.

The event will feature Homams, Vrathams, Abhishekams, Parayanams, and Pravachanams, offering devotees a complete devotional experience with free entry. Dr. J. Sandhya Rani, Founder & Managing Director of Hybiz One, emphasised the event’s goal of uniting faith and culture.

Spiritual leaders including Dr. G. Panduranga Rao will grace the occasion. Thousands of devotees are expected to participate in this divine festival of light, bhakti, and harmony.

Karthika Mahotsavam 2025Hybiz OneSpiritual Event HyderabadAmeerpet Devotional FestivalHindu Rituals and Pravachanams

