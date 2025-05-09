Hybiz.TV Honours Digital Talent at Influencer Awards 2025

  • Menu
Highlights

The inaugural Hybiz.TV Digital Media & Influencer Awards at HICC Novotel celebrated top digital creators and influencers. Chief guest Neerabh Kumar...

The inaugural Hybiz.TV Digital Media & Influencer Awards at HICC Novotel celebrated top digital creators and influencers. Chief guest Neerabh Kumar Prasad IAS emphasized that success in digital media comes through quality, responsible content.

The event honoured 15 content creators and over 50 influencers for their wide-reaching impact. Entertainment highlights included a mimicry act by actor Shivareddy. Notable guests included actors Srinath Maganti, Ashwini Sri, and industry leaders from CREDAI and Bharathi Cements. Organised by Hybiz.TV, the event marked a significant moment for Hyderabad’s growing digital media landscape, applauding creativity and online influence.

