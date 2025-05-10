Live
Hyd City cops take up foot patrol to boost citizens’ confidence
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Friday conducted a foot patrol at Mallepally X Roads. This was conducted as a part of ongoing confidence-building and area domination measures in response to the prevailing situation between India and Pakistan.
The patrolling was held from Meraz X Roads to Mallepally X Roads under the Asifnagar division following the directives of Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand. It was carried out under the supervision of DCP Chandra Mohan, the station house officers (SHOs), sub-inspectors (SIs) from Mehdipatnam and Asifnagar police stations, and personnel from the Armed Reserve (AR) participated in the foot patrol.
The Hyderabad police officials interacted with residents and business owners during the patrol, assuring them of heightened security and increased police visibility in the area. The presence of uniformed personnel on foot aimed to reassure the public, deter anti-social elements, and ensure peace and order in the region.
Earlier on Thursday, police conducted foot patrolling in different localities falling under the Mirchowk police station limits.