Hyd CP holds meet on security measures for Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra

Hyderabad: In view of the Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra on Sunday City Police Commissioner C V Anand discussed security arrangements with officers on Friday in a video conference. He explained history of the procession and various incidents over the years during the yatra.

He gave specific instructions in light of route inspection done on Thursday along with the Sri Ramanavami Utsav Committees and department officers. Anand suggested that special surveillance be set up at intersection where the main procession and smaller processions connect.

He also suggested that special additional forces be deployed in problematic areas around religious places and that continuous surveillance be maintained.

As a precautionary measure, all officers and staff, all zonal control room officers, and Special Branch officers in city should be alert from now on, the CP said. Special attention must also be paid to pickpockets and chain-snatchers.

Vikram Singh Mann, Additional Commissioner (law and order}, S Chaitanya Kumar. DCP (Special Branch), Pushpa DCP (IT Cell), and all zonal DCPs, CIs, ACPs and other officers participated in the meeting virtually.