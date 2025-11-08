Hyd Cybercrime police arrest 55 in multi-state fraud bust

In the bustling city of Hyderabad, October 2025 marked an intense battle between cybercriminals and the Cyber Crime Police. Over the month, 196 First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station alone, leading to the arrest of 55 accused individuals involved in various scams that collectively robbed victims of Rs 5.68 crore. Yet, amidst the darkness of deceit, a silver lining emerged as police managed to refund Rs 62,34,446 to affected citizens, offering a glimpse of hope and justice in a world increasingly vulnerable to digital fraud.

The modus operandi of criminals was alarmingly diverse and sophisticated. The majority were involved in investment and trading frauds promising fast money, digital arrest scams exploiting fear of law enforcement, credit card frauds, social media-related offences, and even fake job offers.

An eerie case involved a 62-year-old Hyderabad resident who was manipulated into transferring Rs 1,07,00,000 under threats of arrest by fraudsters impersonating the Mumbai crime branch. These criminals operated from eight different states, wielding multiple bank accounts to channel transactions amounting to around Rs 107 crore, exposing the vast and connected nature of the fraud networks.

Behind each scam was a story of shattered trust and financial loss. A 68-year-old man lost Rs 1,95,001 after his stolen mobile phone was misused. Investment apps promising lucrative returns took Rs 24,71,000 from another victim, only to deny him the withdrawal of his money later.

The criminals employed high-tech methods, including malicious A P K files to steal O T Ps and monitor victims' banking activity, and even used fake digital identities to intimidate victims into compliance.

Despite the staggering losses, Hyderabad’s cybercrime police mounted a fierce campaign to crack down on offenders. Mobile phones, cheque books, debit cards, laptops, and even company stamps were seized as evidence. The arrests spanned eight states, with accused individuals apprehended in Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Haryana, and Bihar alongside Telangana.

The coordinated efforts of officers, led by Inspector P Prasad Rao and others, dismantled complex fraud rings and began returning refund amounts to victims, reaffirming faith in the law’s reach even in the digital realm.

As Hyderabad battles this new-age menace, the stories of those who fell victim call for empathy and awareness. The cybercrime police stand as silent guardians in this unfolding digital war, striving to safeguard citizens’ trust and hard-earned money from the shadows of deceit. The message is clear: stay alert, stay safe, and most importantly, stay cyber smart.