Hyd media delegation embarks on weeek-long Assam tour

Hyderabad: Underthe Media Outreach Programme, a delegation of 13 media professionals from Hyderabad on Sunday commenced a seven-day tour of Assam.

The initiative aims to offer journalists firsthand exposure to major Central Government initiatives, socio-cultural heritage and development projects across Assam.

The programme was organised by Press Information Bureau (PIB), Hyderabad. The delegation was received in Guwahati by Pavni Gupta, Joint Director, PIB Guwahati, who welcomed them with the traditional Bodo Aronai, a GI-tagged hand woven scarf. The media delegation was briefed by Kripa Shankar Yadav, Additional Director General, PIB North East Zone.

The tour will cover major sectors, including textiles, waterways, industry, wildlife conservation, rural livelihoods and cultural heritage.

On the first day of the programme, the group is visiting Sualkuchi, the renowned Silk village, and interacting with the NEHHDDC on handloom development.

The itinerary includes a review of Assam’s inland water transport facilities, an evening tour of the Brahmaputra Riverfront, and a visit to the TATA Semiconductor Factory at Jagiroad. The delegation will also undertake a jeep safari in Kaziranga National Park and meet forest officials.

Later, the journalists will observe tea production at the Hathikhuli Tea Factory, travel to Majuli, the world’s largest river island, and study rural livelihood projects such as water-hyacinth crafts and traditional mask-making. Visits to Majuli’s historic Vaishnavite Satras will offer insights into Assamese art and spiritual traditions.