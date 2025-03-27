Hyd Metro to host 3-day cultural extravaganza at Ameerpet metro stn

Hyderabad: To commemorate Ugadi, Hyderabad Metro Rail has planned a three-day ‘Fun Flea Fiesta’ commencing from March 27 at Ameerpet metro station.

According to Hyderabad metro officials, the festivities will feature an exciting blend of cultural performances, live customer interactions and fun activities, all set against a backdrop of festive Ugadi decor. Passengers can immerse themselves in the spirit of Telugu New Year and enjoy the lively atmosphere and engage with fellow commuters.

NVS Reddy, MD, HMRL, stated, “The metro fest at Ameerpet station is a wonderful opportunity that will connect with the community and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Hyderabad.”

KVB Reddy, MD and CEO, L&TMRHL, added, “This celebration reflects our dedication to fostering a vibrant and inclusive environment for everyone who travels with us.”